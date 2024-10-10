Event Attendees ‘Don’t Want to Waste Their Time Anymore’

The creator of Braindate, a platform that links event participants with shared interests, on what attendees are looking for now.

Author: Barbara Palmer

People “can’t stand impersonal, one-size-fits-all activations,” according to Christine Renaud, founder of the Braindate platform, which has been helping event participants make meaningful connections for more than a decade.

Renaud is the CEO and co-founder of the Montréal-based company e180, and the creator of Braindate, which uses software to connect people for the purpose of sharing their knowledge about specific topics with one another in conversation. Since 2013, when the platform was used at C2 Montréal, braindates have brought thousands of individuals and groups together at live, virtual, and hybrid events around the globe. Convene asked Renaud what she had learned from the digital-only experiment forced by the pandemic: “My main takeaway from the last four years is quite simple:

People don’t want to waste their time anymore. They aren’t interested in superficial conversations — with all the content that is now available online, they will travel for highly curated and transformative experiences and conversations. This sentiment was true before, but it resonates even more strongly now.

“People feel anxious in social contexts where little thought is given to creating safe and brave spaces for important conversations. They feel uneasy when they have to ‘work the room,’ often opting to stay in their hotel rooms to work rather than participate in experiences that don’t provide value to them.

“The primary question for event professionals today is: How can I curate self-directed, personalized experiences for each attendee while still fostering a sense of togetherness and community?”

