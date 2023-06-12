Energetic and Engaging Session at the PCMA APAC Labs in Singapore

It was truly delightful to witness the active involvement and dynamism of the business event professionals who joined our expert speakers as they delved into the exploration of “The Future of Work: The Impact of AI on the Workforce” on 8 June.
The session brought together professionals from diverse industries, fostering active participation, questioning, and idea exchange on how AI is transforming work, including a hands-on experience using Spark, igniting excitement and curiosity on its immense potential.
The PCMA Labs received highly positive feedback emphasising the needs of such avenues that can serve as a catalyst to gather like-minded professionals, inspire industry exploration, and fuel innovation, together, for the benefit of business events industry.
Hear from some of our participants as they share their valuable experiences and insights gained from the Labs:
“Today’s session highlighted the potential of AI technology in our industry, urging us to embrace new tools and skills for improved productivity. PCMA Labs provide a valuable opportunity to connect with knowledgeable professionals and enhance the events landscape.”
Zarina Othman, Head of Operations, Asia, European Society of Medical Oncology
“Today’s session was an informative and eye-opening experience, providing clarity on AI and its opportunities. PCMA Labs showcased Spark’s potential in the MICE industry from vetting legal contracts to crafting emails and agenda. We are exceptionally happy to partner with PCMA on the series of PCMA labs to get together with industry partners.”
Genevieve Lim, Director – MICE Management, Marina Bay Sands
“The interactive session on Project Spark and its transformative power in the field of event management was truly eye-opening. The energy in the room was fantastic, and the diverse global audience made it an enriching experience. Kudos to the moderator and speakers for an exceptional session.”
David Blansfield, Executive Vice President, Northstar
EARLY ACCESS TO SPARK
As PCMA APAC Labs attendees and registrations, your access to Spark – a business events industry AI education and development initiative, continues even after the Labs!
Embrace the challenge of adopting new AI technology for the human connections you create – Now is the time to embrace the challenge of AI and ignite a path beyond the boundaries of what is possible in the business events industry.
