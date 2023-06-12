Energetic and Engaging Session at the PCMA APAC Labs in Singapore

It was truly delightful to witness the active involvement and dynamism of the business event professionals who joined our expert speakers as they delved into the exploration of “The Future of Work: The Impact of AI on the Workforce” on 8 June.

The session brought together professionals from diverse industries, fostering active participation, questioning, and idea exchange on how AI is transforming work, including a hands-on experience using Spark, igniting excitement and curiosity on its immense potential. The PCMA Labs received highly positive feedback emphasising the needs of such avenues that can serve as a catalyst to gather like-minded professionals, inspire industry exploration, and fuel innovation, together, for the benefit of business events industry.

Hear from some of our participants as they share their valuable experiences and insights gained from the Labs: