Diverse, Multicultural Tampa Bay Is a Welcoming Destination for All

Meeting attendees who come to Tampa Bay will discover a culture as layered as its famous Cuban sandwich.

Invented in Ybor City—Tampa’s picturesque Latin Quarter—the Cuban sandwich represents the immigrant groups who moved to Tampa at the turn of the 20th century, when it was the Cigar Capital of the World. Just as the neighborhood was a cultural melting pot, the sandwich deliciously combines ingredients from the immigrants’ home countries—Spain (ham), Italy (salami), Germany (mustard and pickles), and, of course, Cuba (the bread and the pork).

Attendees can immerse themselves in Ybor City’s rich history by strolling its brick-lined streets, taking a cigar-rolling class at the J.C. Newman Cigar Company, and enjoying a Cuban sandwich at the Columbia Restaurant—the world’s largest Spanish restaurant and the oldest restaurant in Florida.

And attendees will find that Tampa Bay continues to build on its proud heritage of being a welcoming and diverse destination.

“I am proud to say that our destination was founded on the very principle of diversity and inclusion,” says Santiago C. Corrada, President and CEO of Visit Tampa Bay. “Our core mission has always been to inspire all travelers to love Tampa Bay, no matter their age, gender, race, sex, religion, orientation, or socio-economic background.”

Tampa has a perfect score of 100 in the Human Rights Campaign’s Municipal Equality Index, demonstrating the city’s inclusive LGBTQ+ policies. The Visit Tampa Gay guide highlights the area’s many LGBTQ+ friendly events and activities.

Tampa Bay is also on the forefront of accessible travel. Visit Tampa Bay makes it easy for meeting planners to find attractions and experiences that are accessible for people of all abilities.

Click here to learn more about planning your next meeting in welcoming and inclusive Tampa Bay, or contact a VTB representative.