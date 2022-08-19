Elevate Your Meeting With New Orleans’ Culture

New Orleans is Built to Host. Capitalize on the city’s unique authenticity to make your meeting memorable.

There are many ways to wow attendees beyond the city’s award-winning, state-of-the art event facilities. The local food, music and history take center stage. Start with “The Crescent City’s” cultural experiences. Take your group to dinner on a private streetcar. Ride through the city with a local historian narrating history and a jazz band sharing the sounds of the city. The grand finale ends at a world-renowned restaurant. Or visit one of the many greenspaces. Don’t just sit there though. Get in a fun and funky workout with a live brass band, customized for your group no matter the size.

New Orleans is home to world-renowned chefs, who change attendees’ palates with legendary cuisines. Meeting spaces are filled with new flavors inspired by family traditions from well-known eateries that spark networking around the table. We also believe special experiences are steeped in every step. As attendees walk from session to exhibit, local melodies softly play in the background to set the tone for innovation and collaboration.

Then there are the ongoing developments across the city that have raised the bar for meeting and convention offerings. The recently opened Vue Orleans, a culturally immersive attraction with 360-degree views atop the newly opened Four Seasons Hotel & Residences lets you experience all that is New Orleans, the music, art, cuisine, and history in cool and unexpected ways. The expansion of the National WWII Museum has changed the city skyline with the addition of the Bollinger Canopy of Peace.

