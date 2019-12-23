Discover Los Angeles’ Newest Hotspot: Silicon Beach

Los Angeles has a reputation for constantly reinventing itself: as the entertainment capital of the world, a culinary destination and now a thriving tech community. In recent years, the city has become a home base for technology companies of all sizes—earning recognition by CBRE (a commercial real estate services and investment firm) as the number one market in the U.S. for tech talent momentum. Find out how LA’s tech innovations provide an inspiring backdrop for companies looking to organize cutting-edge, creative events.

From Silicon Valley to Silicon Beach

Los Angeles has carved out an impressive tech-focused environment, known as Silicon Beach. Known as the tech capital of southern California, Silicon Beach stretches from the Pacific Ocean to Hollywood Hills to Santa Monica to LAX—and is home to an impressive collection of nearly 500 tech companies, from startups to established brands like Hulu, Beats Electronics and SpaceX. This unique area attracts companies from a wide range of industries—aerospace, tourism, health, entertainment and transportation—that are attacking business problems in new and unexpected ways.

For event professionals planning an event, choosing LA means having access to some of Silicon Beach’s top talent and best ideas. With a startup environment valued at over $155 billion, the city is home to an entrepreneurial and tech-friendly population that’s available for networking, consultation and speaking engagements.

A Beautiful Place to Do Business

There’s really no place like LA. This unique metropolis offers something for everyone, from gorgeous weather to an exciting downtown to the mountains to the beach—all in one warm, accessible location. Even though it’s a large city, getting your attendees around town is made easier with the help of an expert support team from the Los Angeles Tourism & Convention Board. And making transportation even easier, the city is in the process of upgrading and expanding its subway lines and airport (LAX)—so visitors can travel around this destination’s many distinctive neighborhoods with ease.

If you’re looking for non-traditional event spaces, LA’s wide selection of museums, sports venues, outdoor amphitheaters, historic art deco buildings and movie studio lots makes it easy to think way outside the box of a conventional ballroom. The LA Tourism & Convention Board team can also put you in touch with local entertainment industry professionals (think Hollywood set designers and art directors) to help you plan a truly cinematic event.

Count on tech-forward, innovative ideas when you plan an event in Los Angeles.