Webinar: Convening Leaders 2020: What To Know Before You Go (Americas)

Complete below to access this content

Login with PCMA Sign Up

Join us for a Convening Leaders preview as we walk you through what you need to know before arriving in San Francisco. Learn about education themes, networking events, and how to make the most of your Convening Leaders experience.

Information

  • Duration: 00:13:08
  • Date: 12/19/2019
  • Speaker:
         
December 20, 2019
Subscribe

Recent Posts