Lesson 2: User Experience & Engagement

 

Lesson Description:

User Experience & Engagement explores how to define your audience, understand their learning and engagement needs, and develop strategies for creating connections with them online. It also focuses on audience experience strategies for leveraging engagement tools and technology. This lesson will help you map out the entire content and attendee journey for the life of your digital event.

After completing this lesson, you’ll be able to:
• Define desired attendee outcomes for attending your event.
• Explore engagement tools appropriate for your attendees.
• Develop an attendee experience path for your digital event.

Clock Hour(s): 1.0   |   EIC Domain: Domain G: Meeting or Event Design

Resources:

Related Webinars:

Information

April 3, 2020