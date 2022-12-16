Designing Events That Create a Sense of Belonging

The pandemic exacerbated our need for feeling connected with one another. And now that in-person events have resumed, organizers can reignite among participants the sense that a common purpose bonds them together. But that doesn’t always happen organically. For the December CMP Series and cover story, Convene editors asked experts across different fields how to intentionally design events that create a genuine sense of belonging. Find links to the stories below, or read in our December digital replica edition.
Illustrations by Jasu Hu
The Psychologist’s Perspective
Psychologist Geoffrey L. Cohen, author of Belonging: The Science of Creating Connection and Bridging Divides, offers insight into why belonging is vital to our wellbeing — and how to cultivate it at events so attendees keep coming back. Read “How to Help Attendees Feel Like They Belong.”
The Designer’s Viewpoint
“Belonging is the thing that matters most,” writes designer Susie Wise in her book, Design for Belonging: How to Build Inclusion and Collaboration in Your Communities. Here’s a look at her “moments of belonging” and how to weave them into the fabric of events. Read “Designing Events That Build Communities.”
Insights From a Pair of Pros
A networking expert and a meeting organizer share their ideas about networking at events, and how to make everyone comfortable while doing it. Read “How to Cultivate Connection at Events.”
Understanding ‘How Belonging Can Be Built’
Event personalization helps create inclusive spaces built for everybody where “all roads lead to belonging,” says Naomi Clare Crellin, founder of Storycraft Lab.
Open body language is the key to successfully broadening your network, says networking expert Robbie Samuels. All it takes is a simple switch of your stance.
