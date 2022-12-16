7 Event Tech Trends to Try in 2023

For our 2023 Events Industry Forecast, Convene editors checked in with webex Events, formerly SOCIO, who identified some event tech that will “truly level up your events.” Read our full Events Industry Forecast in the Convene digital edition for November.

Augmented and virtual reality

VR headsets can transport in-person attendees beyond the screen and into presentations complete with 360-degree video and interactive data visualizations, while digital attendees can simultaneously join the live experience.

Live streaming and simulive

Ideal for hybrid events, simulive is a streaming solution that enables organizers to pre-record their event content and schedule it to go live at specific times.

Contactless check-in

Attendees can simply scan a QR code on site at check-in kiosks, and pick 4up their badges at a nearby printer.

Event diagramming and digital floor plans

Event diagramming software creates to-scale, 3D renderings of event spaces, with features like drop-and-drag functionality, 3D walk- 5throughs, seating and stage design, and booth and vendor mapping.

Event gamification

Event organizers can create challenges where attendees earn points for answering trivia questions or visiting a booth.

Wearable technology

Wristbands or “smart” badges track a wide range of event metrics, such as foot traffic, which can help organizers monitor staffing and make real-time changes to address bottlenecks.

Multi-use branded event apps

Agendas, speaker information, livestream links, venue maps, net- working and connecting features, chat, polling, and session Q&A

enable engagement.