What Not to Miss at Convening Leaders 2024 in San Diego

PCMA Convening Leaders 2024 in San Diego is officially underway. We know it’s no easy feat deciding between CL24’s 50-plus sessions and dozens of networking events and other experiences, so we’ve cherrypicked a shortlist with essential tips to help you make the most out of the industry’s biggest events of the year.
-
Watch an intimate conversation between the Clintons. President Clinton and 67th Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton will chat live about past and current global challenges — and the role meetings play in the most pivotal of moments.
When: Tuesday, Jan. 9, 9 a.m.– 10:15 a.m. (Arrive early due to extra security measures; doors will open at 7:30 a.m.)
Where: Main Stage, SDCC
- Don’t miss out on The District. The place to fuel up on ideas, networking, and, of course, food, The District comprises four themed areas with tons of exciting partner activations. Tips: Use the interactive floorplan icon on the PCMA+ app to map out your hitlist, don’t miss the happy hour on Monday at 4 p.m., and get your fill of adorable wet noses at the PCMA Puppy Park!
When: Monday, Jan. 8, 8 a.m.–5 p.m. and Tuesday, Jan. 9, 10 a.m.– 4 p.m.
Where: Ballroom Lobby 20, Sails Pavilion, and Ballroom 6 Lobby, SDCC
- Dive into the most-talked-about tech tool: AI. Several sessions will touch on this hot trend, including “AI Idea Exchange: Sharing Use Cases in Event Planning” (Monday, Jan. 8, 11 a.m., Ballroom 20A), which will highlight real-life use cases that event organizers can apply to their own everyday work. And Main Stage speaker Shawn Kanungo (Tuesday, Jan. 9, 1:30 p.m., Hall F) will speak on how AI and other disruptive technologies can help us reimagine the future of the industry. Tip: Curious about Project Spark, the AI tool for the events industry? Watch a demonstration at PCMA Connect.
- Get down at Party with a Purpose. Dance the night away with the soulful, funky tunes of The Nightowls at one of the city’s coolest clubs, Nova. Tip: Be sure to head up to the rooftop terrace, which has some of the best views of San Diego’s Gaslamp Quarter.
When: Monday, Jan. 8, 9 p.m.–midnight
Where: Nova San Diego
- Get advice from a career coach — gratis. The Career Coaching Center will offer 30-minute one-on-one sessions with coaches from Soundings Connect, a freelance marketplace for the events industry, and other mentors, on site Sunday through Wednesday. Sign up via PCMA+ for a spot!
- Tech Labs are back — and better than ever. Introduced at EduCon 2023, the Tech Lab sessions will return at CL24 in a big way, with an expanded footprint in The District, where attendees can watch tech companies duke it out in real-time to solve real-life event challenges.