A Deeper Dive Into our Salary Survey Data

Authors: Magdalina Atanassova Michelle Russell

We’ve had a few questions about Convene’s recently published Salary Survey results. Some of the salary averages raised a few eyebrows — like why did CEO respondents earn less than VPs? Answer: We had a very small number of CEOs participate and two of them work part-time, so that skewed the results.

We’re taking this opportunity to slice and dice our data so you can get a better picture of who participated according to their roles, which may help in better understanding compensation levels. In addition, it’s a chance for us to point out that there are two instances in the survey results where average salaries were incorrectly specified as being for U.S.-based respondents — all averages in the survey are drawn from North American–based survey takers.

We plan on recording a podcast that further explores the results of our Salary Survey. If you have any questions about our data that you’d like us to address in that episode, please let us know.

By The Numbers