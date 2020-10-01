Connect with Confidence with Marriott Bonvoy Events

For more than 90 years, Marriott International has been recognized as an industry leader for quality and exacting standards. As you navigate the new realities of meeting and event planning in our current environment, you can still count on Marriott’s commitment to world-class service to see you through.

One Comprehensive Resource for All Your Planning Questions

If you’re looking for real-world examples of successful COVID-era events, best practices from health and safety experts, or a venue that offers the right blend of socially distant spaces along with virtual capabilities, you’ll find all this and more at MarriottBonvoyEvents.com.

Visit the platform for event inspiration, client testimonials, venue options, and tips and trends. It’s also home to a robust database of resources to help hosts, organizers and attendees plan and execute meetings, and Connect with Confidence. Understanding the challenges planners face today, Marriott also offer details on their redefined processes, visuals of actual meetings to reference and a series of physically distant floor plans that enable event planners to visualize room configurations.

A Global Dedication to Safety

Guided by a Commitment to Clean, Marriott has augmented its digital services, redesigned food and beverage experiences and enhanced its cleaning protocols.

“Our Global Cleanliness Council is working with us to tackle the realities of the COVID-19 pandemic and what that means for an event or meeting at a hotel,” said Ray Bennett, Chief Global Officer, Global Operations, Marriott International and Chair of the Marriott Global Cleanliness Council. “Having experts in the area of hygiene, food safety, infectious disease, and infection prevention has been enormously beneficial in helping us think through everything we can do to support organizations as they begin to envision, plan and execute future meetings and events of all sizes.”

Unprecedented doesn’t mean impossible. Visit Marriott Bonvoy Events to help you plan, design and execute a successful event experience, no matter what.