Convenience Meets Safety in this Charming Swiss Destination

In Geneva, visitors enjoy the perfect mix between the excitement of a large city and the intimate feel of a small town. Planning an event is easy in this charming Swiss destination, located in the heart of Europe and among some of the world’s most beautiful natural landscapes. Here, planners can rely on Swiss savoir faire, safety and surprising affordability.

Swiss value for your money

Geneva offers the convenience of predictability, making event planning easy. One of the biggest advantages when organizing your event here is a stress-free and seamless process. Plus, the VAT is the lowest in Europe at 7.7%, not to mention easily refundable.

Other advantages include free public transportation for attendees to use during their stay and access to high-quality Wi-Fi throughout the city, including 600 free public hotspots. Geneva’s authorities also provide valuable support to event organizers, while the Convention Bureau offers several free services including dedicated support, analysis, negotiation of hotel rates and promotions.

Geneva, home of the International Organizations in Europe, has an ideal location and busy airport with lots of options for travel at every budget. In fact, it’s one of the best connected cities by low-cost airlines in all of Europe. And it takes just seven minutes to get to the city center, where the free public transportation system will take attendees to Geneva’s most desired attractions.

Committed to health and safety

Switzerland is a stable and safe country, which makes planning and logistics easy. The country has taken a unilateral approach to COVID-19 pandemic response, launching the Clean & Safe label to ensure service suppliers implement and comply with safety protocols to keep attendees safe and comfortable.

Switzerland is also known for an abundance of outdoor activities. Dense forests, crystal-clear lakes and fresh mountain air encompass the city, making social distancing easy in between and after meetings.

Introduce your attendees to the Swiss charm and savoir faire of Geneva.