News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

4 Easy Ways to Upgrade Your Workday
We all get stuck in a work rut sometimes, whether we’re having trouble focusing, struggling to maintain work-life boundaries, or trying to get through to our colleagues (especially in this Zoom-dominated world). But there’s good news: Reinvigorating our days doesn’t require a massive overhaul. TED@Work offers four tips to help you make the most of your workday.
How to Be Indispensable at Work Without Burning Out
As a dedicated employee, you want to make an impact in your organization and add value without compromising your health and well-being. In Forbes, Josh Kohlbach, CEO and founder of Rymera Web Co, shares three ways you can shine without burning out.
3 Ways to Answer the Dreaded Salary Question in Your Next Job Interview
If you’re asked about your salary expectations in your next job interview, don’t panic — Business Insider has three strategies, including considering the entire compensation package, that can help you come up with a reasonable, honest answer that can help you land the job.
How to Dazzle Your Audience in the First 7 Seconds of Your Speech
In the moment after you’ve been introduced but before you begin to speak, anticipation builds. Here’s how to use it to command a room, according to speaking coach and communications consultant Neil Gordon for Entrepreneur.