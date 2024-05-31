Columbus Reimagined for Summer 2024 Events

Author: Tracy Block

Columbus is teeming with culture, diversity, arts and foodie hot spots — which is why you should consider this dynamic destination while planning summer meetings and events. Need further proof? We’ve narrowed down the best of the upcoming summer season below.

A Continued Commitment to DE&I

The return of Experience Columbus’s CBUS Soul Sculpture Trail arrives just in time for Juneteenth. Visitors can peruse several new components (the original nine on-trail sculptures remain) that showcase African American art. Added audio components with enhanced storytelling will offer a better, more accessible user experience while a new gamification element puts free swag up for grabs. A curated itinerary will offer the chance to pair the trail with stops at nearby minority-owned businesses to truly bring the experience full circle.

Some additional afternoon pick-me-ups to bookmark: Black Kahawa Coffee Roastery & Patio, Three Bites Bakery, and Little Cat Boba.





The Expanding Foodie Haven

With an influx of new food and beverage concepts on the rise, consider making reservations for a lively dinner or an off-site networking mixer. A few to add to the list include:

Butcher & Rose : This diverse steakhouse experience by Cameron Mitchell Restaurants is taking up residency downtown.

: This diverse steakhouse experience by Cameron Mitchell Restaurants is taking up residency downtown. Chouette : Say bonjour to a classic downtown French bistro.

: Say bonjour to a classic downtown French bistro. Little Grand Market: A new food hall and market near Grandview Heights will support 10 local vendors, with large bars for socializing and relaxing patios with impressive city views.

The Return of a Landmark

The famed Scioto Mile Fountain will be revealed following a stunning $15-million renovation. This iconic riverfront attraction along the acclaimed Scioto Mile riverwalk offers a beautiful setting for outdoor gatherings and exploration.

A Creative and Cultural Locale for Planners

UnderCurrent Event Series is not to be missed. Tap into Columbus’s creative spirit under the dramatic Current sculpture downtown complemented by local art, music, and food. With unique off-site options — like interactive night markets, curated block parties, and custom experiences brought to life by Columbus’s top talent — this vibrant public setting at the intersection of Gay Street and High Street is the picture of modern-day Columbus.

Updates Along the Arts District

Short North Arts District has mass summer appeal. It all starts with Hops on High, which will celebrate 40 years of the Short North Gallery Hop by turning High Street into a pedestrian-only experience. Monthly events from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. will feature curated markets, arts programming, and plenty of music.

Next is a mandatory stop at TENSPACE, an immersive brick-and-mortar concept by TENFOLD, which showcases the stories of emerging online brands. From June 1 to Sept. 22, this one-of-a-kind retail experience will feature luxury brand Michael Malul London for the first time.

For more retail therapy, head to Alex Vinash Columbus, where fashion lovers can shop celebrity looks (the Argentinian designer has styled Billy Porter, Daisha Polanco, Paris Hilton, and Karen Gillan) at his new 3,400-square-foot boutique.

