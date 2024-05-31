How an Innovative Partnership in Austin Sets Meeting Planners up for Success

Author: Tracy Block

Austin, Texas is a top meeting destination that currently draws more than a whopping 30 million domestic visitors per year. And it’s not just the cowboy culture or finger-licking barbecue that brings the masses — Austin has the infrastructure and intellectual assets to support all kinds of gatherings.

Case in point: The University of Texas at Austin is home to AT&T Hotel and Conference Center, which sits tucked outside both the hustle and bustle of the campus and the congestion of downtown. At the end of the day, it’s about getting out and exploring all of Austin, which remains an important part of the event experience.

Even though the Austin Convention Center will close next year to begin its four-year revitalization project, there are plenty of ways groups can be accommodated. We’ve outlined five ways Austin’s University Hotel Collection appeals to planners of innovative upcoming events.

Embracing Mini-Wides

Campus-style events, also known as mini-wides, are not new to Austin (think: SXSW), but they will undoubtedly become more prominent once the Austin Convention Center begins its four-year redevelopment project in 2025. Enter: University Hotel Collection, offering 85,000 square feet of meeting space and 297 guest rooms at the AT&T Hotel and Conference Center, and supported by 800 guest rooms among five hotels in a two-block radius. The collection gives planners the ability to use multiple venues, which in turn, gives attendees a more exciting Austin experience.

All-Industry Appeal

The University Hotel Collection serves various industries. It is equipped to host conferences and meetings in the tech, finance, and health-care spaces — three areas that continue to expand and evolve.

Strong Internal Ties

AT&T Hotel and Conference Center’s connection with the university provides groups with easy access to top-tier resources such as subject-matter expert speakers and thought leaders known to captivate and engage. Utilize the UT Speakers Bureau’s “Reserve a Speaker” service as a gateway to building an impressive panel.





World-Class Culture

The surrounding neighborhood offers the best of entertainment and culture within walking distance from the downtown AT&T Hotel and Conference Center. For example, Moody Center is an award-winning arena with 15,000 seats that brings the biggest musical artists in the industry — playing to the city’s title of “Live Music Capital of the World” — while also hosting The University of Texas NCAA Women’s and Men’s basketball teams. Plus, Blanton Museum of Art is one of the largest university art museums in the U.S. and one of three sizable museums within two blocks.

A Sustainable Core

The AT&T Hotel and Conference Center puts a strong focus on environmental impact. Constructed to LEED Gold certification standards with a fully green foundation, from clean bath amenities to native courtyard flora to low-emission air-quality control, the eco-friendly facility comes ready made for sustainable events. Not to mention, a culinary team with food values that center around organic, local, and farm-fresh ingredients that deliver hearty Texas eats with a feel-good finish.

Learn more about planning your next meeting or event at AT&T Hotel and Conference Center at meetattexas.com.