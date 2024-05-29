As a meeting planner, you know that the most successful events are inclusive, making every participant feel welcome. The Philadelphia Convention and Visitors Bureau was the first CVB in the United States to establish a division dedicated to highlighting the city as a diverse, equitable, inclusive and accessible location for meetings, events, conventions and visitors. Learn more about the connections PHL Diversity can offer your next meeting or convention.
Discover the Diversity of Philadelphia
A Sponsored Message by Philadelphia Convention and Visitors Bureau
May 29, 2024