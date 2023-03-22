Chris Colbert | PCMA Member Spotlight

How has your career developed as a result of being a PCMA member? Highlight specific resources and benefits that have helped you achieve your goals.

Making that decision was the right choice for me, providing multiple opportunities to engage in quality education and networking that I would not have had the opportunity to experience otherwise. Being encouraged to volunteer for the membership committee opened up a floodgate of opportunities for leadership development locally and nationally. I quickly moved from volunteer to a board position and progressively upward to the role of President. Fourteen years later, I am still passionate about PCMA and its mission of delivering inspiring education, creating community experiences, and devising opportunities to collaborate and network. Most of my professional growth can be attributed to being involved with PCMA. I now understand that old adage, “you get out of life what you put into it,” and PCMA is a positive reflection of that in my life, as well as for many others I have met through my involvement with the organization.

Why would you tell others it’s important to be involved in PCMA?

GROWTH! If anyone in the business of hospitality or meetings and events wants to expand their presence within the realm of the industry, becoming engaged with a PCMA chapter is certainly a step in the right direction. Being a member is important and taking an active role within the chapter is incredibly worthwhile for professional growth. Volunteer! Raise your hand and ask to be put to work. The opportunities that will result from that one intentional act will be beneficial in your career now and into the future. Also, age does not matter! You are not too young or old to volunteer and get involved!

What first led you to becoming involved with PCMA?

My first encounter with PCMA was when I was previously in sales at the Atlanta Convention & Visitors Bureau; I attended an event as a guest and was impressed by the level of education and caliber of attendees. When I had the opportunity to take the Director of Trade Show Sales position at Cobb Travel & Tourism in NW Atlanta, PCMA Southeast Chapter was on my strategic plan for expanding my industry involvement and education.

What do you like to do in your free time?

Free time is a rare commodity in my life and that is somewhat by design, as well a hazard of the profession. Several years ago, I made a decision to be intentional on vacation and do nothing except RECHARGE! Fifty weeks of the year is go, go, go and for two weeks I sit under an umbrella on the beach in St. Martin and read. I take 7 books and simply enjoy my daily dose of vitamin sea and reading. It’s heaven!