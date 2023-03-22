Fun Meets Productivity at Ocean Casino Resort

Set on 20 beachfront acres along the shores of the Atlantic, Ocean Casino Resort is a destination designed to impress. Whether you’re planning a meeting for 10 or a gathering for up to 10,000, Ocean Casino Resort offers the full package.

Your attendees will feel immediately at ease when they step into one of the Resort’s 1,860 guest rooms and suites and take in the floor-to-ceiling views of the ocean or the glistening Atlantic City skyline. As a planner, you’ll also appreciate the dedicated meetings floor featuring 160,000 square feet of flexible meeting space where collaboration and inspiration is front and center. With over 20 meeting rooms including four executive boardrooms and a built-in registration area, organizing events both large and small is easily done.

Or kick the inspiration up a notch and take advantage of the Resort’s 90,000 square feet of unique outdoor spaces set against a panoramic backdrop of the Atlantic Ocean. Either way, the on-site technical support staff will be on-hand to make sure everything goes according to plan.

But just like any great gathering, it’s not all business at Ocean Casino Resort. Home to the world’s largest indoor Topgolf Swing Suite as well as an award-winning casino, there are plenty of opportunities for team-building fun and after-hours networking all in one place. Need to treat some VIPs? The Resort’s renowned Exhale Spa + Bathhouse offers a litany of unique relaxation experiences, while the more than 20 on-site dining concepts provide a variety of settings for post-session dinner and drinks or private meals.

If you’re looking for the whole meeting package in one inspiring place, this AAA Four Diamond resort truly has it all.

Take your event to the next level at the award-winning Ocean Casino Resort.