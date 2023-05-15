Charming San Antonio Is Bursting With New Restaurants, Hotels and Experiences

San Antonio is known for its history, vibrant culture and old-warm charm, but as one of the nation’s fastest-growing cities, it’s also a thriving, energetic and welcoming metropolis offering endless options and unique, authentic experiences for meeting attendees.

The main meeting venue is the recently renovated, 1.6 million-square-foot Henry B. González Convention Center, a flexible, state-of-the-art site that offers 72 meeting rooms and the biggest ballroom in Texas.

It’s in the heart of downtown along the 15-mile San Antonio River Walk, a winding, scenic pathway full of places to explore. When meetings at the convention center are over, attendees are steps away from major hotels, restaurants, boutiques, historical attractions and much more in this walkable city, which helps keep transportation costs down.

Meetings and off-site events can also take place at new and reimagined venues, including large hotels, museums, unique marketplaces, and even on the grounds of one of the city’s most famous attractions, the Alamo.

Meeting participants will devour the growing dining scene in San Antonio, known as the Culinary Capital of Texas and the second U.S. city to be designated as a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy. With top chef-driven restaurants and hidden gems, the city has 4,000 eateries, including more than 100 that opened in the past 2 ½ years.

San Antonio boasts more than 48,000 hotel rooms, with 14,000 of them downtown, and a dozen new hotels have opened in recent years. Downtown is easy to reach, just a 10-minute drive from the highly ranked San Antonio International Airport, now undergoing a $2.5 billion expansion that includes a new terminal.

With a thriving business environment, San Antonio is a premier destination for meetings and conventions of all sizes. “Your meeting attendees can make real connections and experience true inspiration, achieving more productive results for all attendees,” said Marc Anderson, President and CEO of Visit San Antonio.

To learn more about planning your next meeting or convention in San Antonio, visit https://meetings.visitsanantonio.com/.