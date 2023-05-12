Something for Everyone: Chattanooga Has Natural Beauty, Culture and Outdoor Adventures

Tucked between the mountains of Southeast Tennessee, picturesque Chattanooga is the perfect place for your next meeting, offering endless opportunities to enjoy outdoor adventures, a thriving arts and cultural scene and an abundance of terrific restaurants.

Scenic City, as Chattanooga is called, has top-notch event facilities and world-class hospitality.

The city can host groups of any size – from 10 to 10,000 people – and the Chattanooga area features more than 11,000 hotel rooms. The Chattanooga Convention Center offers 185,000 square feet of space and 2,500 hotel rooms are easily accessible via the free downtown electric shuttle. Meeting attendees can get online lightning quick: At 25 gigabits per second, Chattanooga boasts the fastest citywide internet speeds anywhere in the world.

When meeting attendees have downtime, they will find all of the amenities of a major metropolitan city in a convenient, walkable and breathtaking spot where there is so much to explore and enjoy.

Outdoor enthusiasts will find rock climbing, road and mountain biking, horseback riding, hiking, white-water rafting and hang gliding, all within a short drive from downtown. For a slower speed, there’s the beautiful 16.1-mile Riverwalk along the southern banks of the Tennessee River.

Culture vultures will love the rich arts scene. They can take in museums, including the Hunter Museum of American Art, galleries and music festivals. The Chattanooga Symphony and Opera performs regularly at the historic Tivoli Theatre and the free Sculpture Fields at Montague Park will be sure to delight. Don’t forget world-class attractions like the Chattanooga Zoo, Tennessee Aquarium and Chattanooga Market.

Foodies will appreciate the growing number of restaurants, especially in the happening Southside neighborhood. Chattanooga offers fine and casual dining and many types of delicious cuisine. There are breweries, farm-to-table spots, restaurants with a view and others featuring live music.

In Chattanooga, there truly is something for everyone.

