Capitalize on The Palm Beaches’ Winning Combination

A great meeting isn’t only about the business that gets done, but the relationship-building that creates bonds. When you host your event in The Palm Beaches, you can have both. The state-of-the-art Convention Center and vibrant and walkable West Palm Beach Convention, Arts and Entertainment District are a winning combination.

The Palm Beach County Convention Center offers 350,000 square feet of meeting space, 100,000 square feet for exhibits, a 22,000 square feet ballroom and 19 breakout rooms. It’s connected to the AAA 4-Diamond Hilton West Palm Beach, and across the street from the West Palm Beach Marriott and The Square, an outdoor lifestyle destination with over 60 shops, restaurants, and entertainment activities. Scroll their events and activities listing for what’s happening. Iconic and historic Clematis Street is also a short walk from the convention center. The restaurants and bars there provide a perfect ending to a day of meetings. Culture lovers will have reason to smile because the Raymond F. Kravis Center, one of the premier performing arts centers in the Southeast, the Norton Museum of Art and the Richard & Pat Johnson History Museum are all within a short walk.

Take your meeting to the next level with Between-The-Sessions experiences, be it a team-building event at the National Croquet Center, joining with colleagues to do good at a sea turtle rehabilitation and conservation facility, or getting energized for the day with a workout on the lawn – there are options for everyone.

The Palm Beaches award-winning Group Sales and Destination Services Team is ready to partner with you to plan the meeting that attendees will always remember in The Palm Beaches.

Contact the team at https://www.thepalmbeaches.com/meetings/the-sales-team to learn more about special group offers and start planning today!

Stay up-to-date on meetings trends and insights with The Palm Beaches Between The Sessions podcast. www.thepalmbeaches.com/meetings/podcast