News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

How to Account for a Gap Caused by COVID-19 on Your Resume
With unemployment rates reaching an all-time high earlier this year due to the pandemic, you may have a gap in employment on your resume. Fast Company shares that while recruiters know such gaps are common given the times, they’ll be interested in hearing how you spent your period of unemployment.
Here’s How to Tell Within 5 Seconds If Listening to Music Will Make You More Effective at Work
Inc. has a handy guide that outlines when to switch off the music and when to crank it up, backed by science.
The Digital Nomads Did Not Prepare for This
They moved to exotic locales to work through the pandemic in style. But now, according to The New York Times, tax trouble, breakups, and COVID guilt are setting in, exposing drawbacks to the digital nomad approach.
How to Prepare for a Future in Which Creativity Is a Workforce Survival Skill
Based on current automation trends, creative professions are among the only fields that will withstand the rise of robots. We need to do much more — right now — to ready ourselves, our companies, and our children for the creativity-focused future of work. Quartz suggests starting with applying new thinking to three critical areas.