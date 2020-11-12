Webinar: Successful Virtual Event Case Study: ACEP

Successful Virtual Event Case Study: ACEP
Complete below to access this content

Login with PCMA Sign Up

A Case Study on the American College of Emergency Physicians’ highly successful virtual event. ACEP’s exhibitors had a wealth of sponsorship and booth options available, bringing them out of the virtual exhibit hall and integrating them into the overall experience. It’s time to redefine the virtual exhibitor experience, strengthening your event and expanding your revenue streams.

Learner Outcomes:

  • Redesign how exhibitors are integrated into your virtual event.
  • Develop new products both on and surrounding your virtual platform.
  • Create robust booth packages with meaningful engagement features.

 

Brought to you by:

PCMA is an Approved CAE Provider & CMP Preferred Vendor.

Information

  • Duration: 01:00:40
  • Date: 11/12/2020
  • Speakers:
         
         

CMP Certification

  • EIC Status: Submitted
  • CMP-IS Domain: G. Meeting or Event Design
  • Clock Hours: 1.0
November 12, 2020

Related Posts