Orange County Convention Center, the Center of Hospitality

Meeting Safely

Additionally, following a countywide mask mandate, all attendees, exhibitors, speakers and employees are required to wear a face covering while inside the OCCC. Ambassadors are also located throughout the building to ensure compliance to this mandate, and post-event sentiment reports revealed that attendees were in favor of the mandate, with many feeling safer because of the policy. With 2.1 million square feet of exhibit space, the OCCC has plenty of room for physical distancing.

In partnership with Orlando Health and Visit Orlando, the OCCC offers its unique medical concierge service for the events through 2020. This first-of-its-kind program provides a safer environment for guests by offering a vast network of health-care services and expertise, to further safeguard attendees and instill confidence. “Together, our region has worked on a very measured and carefully implemented plan to keep our convention and trade show attendees safe,” said Mark Tester, executive director at the OCCC.







As a Global Biorisk Advisory Council (GBAC) STAR accredited venue, the OCCC has implemented a series of rigorous sanitation protocols for events. Following a comprehensive sanitation schedule, staff thoroughly disinfects the venue each evening, and has introduced numerous enhanced cleaning measures throughout the move-in, move-out, and event process, including the sanitation of the general session area, all furniture and seating areas, expo hall disinfection, and regular cleaning of frequently touched surfaces. The OCCC also disinfects the Expo Halls and General Session Area throughout the duration of the events with electrostatic foggers.

Success, and a Way Forward

With no illnesses or cases reported following any trade show, sporting, or consumer event, the measures taken by the OCCC demonstrate how to hold live events with the nation’s new normal. Offering a blueprint to navigating live events, the OCCC is leading the way by implementing the necessary tools, strategies, and methods to allow us to meet safely today for a stronger tomorrow.

“These unprecedented times have put our strength to the test, but the Convention Center District and the OCCC has proven to be more resilient than ever,” Tester said. “We are working hand in hand with our community and local government partners to make sure that International Drive is ready and prepared for attendees and exhibitors when they return.”

See the convention and trade show of the future through the Together Again Expo: