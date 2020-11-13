Heard Around PCMA Convening Asia Pacific 2020

If you missed any of the action at Convening Asia Pacific: The Global Recovery Forum, check out the highlights below.

Jack Delosa, Founder, Chairman and Executive Director, The Entourage, said of the challenges the event industry faces: “When you lean into a challenge it forces you to become better… It’s not circumstance, it’s strategy and how you choose to respond that makes all the difference.”

The Event Model Evolution Panel featured Rebecca Hallett, Google Asia Pacific, and Anna Patterson, George P. Johnson, who were broadcast from Singapore; Lucille Marie Essey, Jack Morton Worldwide who joined from New York; and Benson Looi, Utopian from Tokyo. The panellists agreed that event technology had ‘advanced 10 years in six months’, stressing that success today requires the fusing ‘at the hip’ of creative and technology. The panellists also predicted the end of ‘events’ and the rise of ‘experiences’, calling for producers to deliver the three ‘Es’: Engagement, Experience and Entertainment, to break through in a hybrid environment.

Demonstrating the intersection between live and digital were some of the region’s brightest and best marketers, who took to the stage for Reinventing your Digital Marketing. Moderated by Nicki Kenyon, Australian Grand Prix Corporation, she was joined by Lisa Ronson, Coles, Anthony Gregorio, Saatchi & Saatchi Australia and John Broome, Australia Association of National Advertisers (AANA), as they discussed how digital marketing is fundamental for all events and brand experiences, and while the data derived from digital marketing is interesting, it is the insights from data that adds value.

James Bennett, Project Worldwide, demo-ed ways he has helped clients create more interaction and enduring memories via breakthrough technology – you have to see it on-the-screen to believe it!

Closing out the Forum was Dr. Jordan Nguyen, CEO, Psykinetic, who shared his personal mission to make a lasting impact and the importance of driving forward by continuing to learn through reflection, reinvention and adaption. His message: we all need to thoughtfully adapt, using technology as a tool but not as a replacement for face-to-face relationships, to be successful in the post-COVID-era.