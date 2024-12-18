News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

Looking for ways to do your job better — or for the latest trends in the world of work? Here’s a roundup of career-related stories selected by the editors of Convene.
Joining a Professional Group Where Everyone Already Knows Each Other
Even for experienced professionals, it can feel intimidating to join a new professional group or association — especially if you discover that you’re practically the only new member and everyone else already seems to know each other. How can you break in and build relationships? Harvard Business Review offers four strategies. Step 1: Ask for networking help. In most cases, you’ll know at least one person in the group who can help you break in.
How to Manage Work When Going Through a Personal Crisis
Whether it’s restructuring your workflow, leaning on your team, or allowing space for self-care, these five insights from Fast Company offer a path to finding balance when a personal crisis arises.
Best of How To: Waste Time
This episode from The Atlantic‘s How to: podcast’s fifth season, called How to Keep Time, explores what it can look like to let go in a culture preoccupied with productivity.
The 10 People You Meet on LinkedIn
LinkedIn, says The Ringer, is a bizarre, blustery platform that, over 21 years, has gone from a souped-up Rolodex to a modern digital break room. And there, you can find everyone from founders to celebrities to that quiet kid from your econ section who’s all about the “grindset.”