News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

Joining a Professional Group Where Everyone Already Knows Each Other

Even for experienced professionals, it can feel intimidating to join a new professional group or association — especially if you discover that you’re practically the only new member and everyone else already seems to know each other. How can you break in and build relationships? Harvard Business Review offers four strategies. Step 1: Ask for networking help. In most cases, you’ll know at least one person in the group who can help you break in.