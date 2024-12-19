Five Reasons to Think Brazil for Your Next Meeting

If you imagine Brazil to be a wonderland of stunning landscapes and Carnival, you’re not wrong—but you’ve only scratched the surface of this vibrant, diverse country. From booming economic and industrial sectors to state-of-the-art connectivity, it’s a versatile, full-service meetings destination. And downtime? Your attendees won’t want to leave. Here are just some of the reasons to meet in Brazil.
Well-connected and accessible
Brazil is the fourth-largest aviation market in the world, with 37 airlines connecting 19 destinations to 58 major hubs globally. Travelers can easily reach São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro from New York, Georgia, Texas, Illinois, Massachusetts, and California. For conference participants coming from Florida, there are direct flights to Brasilia, Belem, Fortaleza and Recife. An extensive port network also eases logistics for events of all sizes.
Innovative facilities and accommodations
Your most discerning attendees will have their every need met when meeting in Brazil. The country boasts the state-of-the-art events facilities equipped for global scale events. International hotel brands, such as AccorHotels, Rosewood, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, IHG, Sheraton, and Oetker Collection, provide ample, flexible accommodations options. And industry leaders like Reed Exhibitions, MCI Group, GL events, and CWT Meetings & Events bring global quality standards and planning expertise.
Diverse culture and cuisine
Attendees will feel welcomed by Brazilians’ warm and joyful spirit and find boundless opportunities to connect with local culture—such as sampling the varied regional indigenous and artisanal cuisines; experiencing the architecture, traditions, and people of the Amazon; enjoying the lively nightlife of Rio de Janeiro to a samba soundtrack; and so much more.
Unforgettable excursions
Between meetings, your attendees can experience the stunning wilds of one of the most ecologically and geographically diverse countries on Earth. Explore the vast and varied ecosystem of Amazon rainforest; the wildlife of the Pantanal—the world’s largest tropical wetland; the UNESCO World Heritage Site, Iguassu Falls; or the biodiversity of the Cerrado, eastern Brazil’s tropical savanna.
Unmatched support and expertise
According to the ICCA 2023 ranking, Brazil is number one in Latin America for international events and top 20 globally. Having hosted major events such as the 2014 World Cup, the 2016 Olympics, and the 2024 G20 Summit, Brazil has also been confirmed as the host for COP 30 in Pará. The technical expertise, commitment to sustainable practices, proven track record of safety, and extensive hosting experience is evident in every event.
For more information about holding a meeting in Brazil, download the Brazil MICE Showcase or contact our MICE team at [email protected].