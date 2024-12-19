Five Reasons to Think Brazil for Your Next Meeting

According to the ICCA 2023 ranking, Brazil is number one in Latin America for international events and top 20 globally. Having hosted major events such as the 2014 World Cup, the 2016 Olympics, and the 2024 G20 Summit, Brazil has also been confirmed as the host for COP 30 in Pará. The technical expertise, commitment to sustainable practices, proven track record of safety, and extensive hosting experience is evident in every event.