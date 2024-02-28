News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

Looking for ways to do your job better — or for the latest trends in the world of work? Here’s a roundup of career-related stories selected by the editors of Convene.
How to Manage Your Micromanaging Boss Without Pissing Them Off
There are few things more annoying than what this HR leader calls a “helicopter boss.” She shares with Fast Company her four-point strategy to diplomatically halt the hovering.
‘They’re Threatened by You’: Why Toxic Work Relationships Persist
Your relationships at work are a huge part of your life — so what happens when you get stuck in a toxic relationship with someone you work with? Most people feel they have few options for addressing this behavior, especially, says WorkLife, when it comes from higher-ups.
How to Reboot After Disappointment at Work
Whether you are a leader who lost a job or an opportunity, an entrepreneur starting a new business, or simply facing a personal challenge, your ability to respond (and how likely you are to bounce back) is partly shaped by the way you talk with and to yourself. Greater Good Magazine suggests how you can pay attention to your typical thought patterns, learn to catch and respond to negative thoughts, and reboot after a disappointment.
What You Can Learn From Regret
We may not own up to them (maybe not even to ourselves), but we all have past actions we wish we could change — bullying a middle school classmate, not telling a loved one how much they meant to us, choosing a safe job rather than taking a creative risk — yet we rarely reckon with this universal feeling or recognize how it can benefit us. Since we can’t change the past, regret can seem useless and self-indulgent. But, suggests Vox, the emotion can clarify a disconnect between who we are and who we want to be. And it can show us how to change.