News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

What You Can Learn From Regret

We may not own up to them (maybe not even to ourselves), but we all have past actions we wish we could change — bullying a middle school classmate, not telling a loved one how much they meant to us, choosing a safe job rather than taking a creative risk — yet we rarely reckon with this universal feeling or recognize how it can benefit us. Since we can’t change the past, regret can seem useless and self-indulgent. But, suggests Vox, the emotion can clarify a disconnect between who we are and who we want to be. And it can show us how to change.