News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

Looking for ways to do your job better — or for the latest trends in the world of work? Here’s a roundup of career-related stories selected by the editors of Convene.
Women Are More Ambitious Now Than Before the Pandemic, New Survey Says
New research by LeanIn.org and McKinsey & Company reveals that women are equally ambitious as men but still face significant advancement obstacles, including microaggressions and fewer early-career promotions. These hurdles are even greater for women of color, reports Forbes.
How to Feel Less Stressed
Everyone handles stress differently. Psyche shares effective ways to deal with your everyday stress, including the ‘4Ds’ approach — distract, dilute, develop, and discover — which is about helping you find the coping strategies that work for you, starting with short-term approaches and working up towards longer-term solutions.
How to Kill “Context-Switching” and Finish Your Daily To-Do List
At its core, multitasking is essentially “context switching” — swiftly transitioning between tasks that are often unrelated or loosely connected. It can be prompted by external disruptions like incoming emails or calls or internal interruptions such as a sudden idea or the urge to shift to a different task. But, says Quartz, multitasking can be doing more harm than good in the long run.
What Should I Wear Back to the Office? It’s Okay to Be Confused in the Era of RTO.
According to a new survey by International Workplace Group, summed up in Fast Company, hybrid work has transformed office fashion. Nearly four out of five people say they dress differently now, and for more than half of hybrid workers, comfort is king.