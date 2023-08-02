News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

Looking for ways to do your job better — or for the latest trends in the world of work? Here’s a roundup of career-related stories selected by the editors of Convene.
4 Things the Barbie Movie Teaches Us About Resilience and Leadership
Never give up. Dream big. Aim high. Those are just some of the inspirational messages of resilience and strength that moviegoers can take from the newly released Barbie movie — and apply to both their professional and personal lives. Fast Company has more. (Screengrab courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures)
The New Hybrid Reality: Don’t Schedule Meetings After 4 p.m.
People are redefining the 9-to-5 — and that’s a good thing. Vox recommends that teams be transparent about their availability so that managers can use that information to set norms around when people are expected to be available for meetings and other collaborative activities.
Gen-Z Is Labeled as ‘Difficult’ in the Workplace, But There’s More to the Story
In a survey outlined in Forbes, 74 percent of managers and business leaders reported that they find Gen-Z more difficult to work with than other generations. However, this generation is well-versed in technology and social media and companies and their managers must learn how to train and oversee this growing cohort.
5 Big Mistakes You Might Be Making When You Apply for a Job (and How to Avoid Them)
Keep firing out resumes and getting zilch back? You might be making one of these five common job application mistakes, including using the same resumes for every application. Stylist has the story.