6 Perks of Partnering with a Third-Party Event Management Firm

As in-person events return to their former high attendance levels, event professionals are feeling the pressure more than ever. Partnering with a third-party event management firm can help alleviate that ever-expanding workload, often with perks that planners may not initially realize.
One such firm is CM Event Solutions (CM), which specializes in planning, organizing, and executing events from start to finish. “At CM, we approach planning and client management from a team perspective, so all the work does not fall solely on a single individual,” said Heather Seasholtz, vice president of operations at CM. “This allows for greater flexibility and idea sharing as well as ensures that deadlines are not missed and timelines stay on track.”
CM’s team of event professionals can easily help fill in the blanks. With more than 250 years of cumulative event experience and an average of 16 years of industry experience, CM staff are well-versed in producing events of all kinds — and more than half boast industry certifications, including CMP, CEM, and DES. Organizations can also consider CM an extension of their own team, with the benefit of access to knowledge and insights that only come from decades of industry experience. Find a preview of what organizations can expect from CM below:
CM Event Solutions Offerings
- Full-Service Event Management
- Logistics
- Speaker Management
- Exhibits and Sponsorships
- Floor Management
- Lead Retrieval
- Audiovisual Services
- Registration
- Virtual and Hybrid Capabilities
- Site Selection and Contracting
- Event Strategy
- Marketing
Network and Vendor Relationships
With a vetted network of reliable vendors, suppliers, and venues, CM can negotiate deals and secure discounts not typically available to organizations on their own.
Creativity and Innovation
CM’s team of event professionals thrive on creativity. From brainstorming memorable themes to planning engaging activities, CM’s forte is crafting experiences that will leave a lasting impression.
Budget Management
Realistically aligning event budgets with current costs is a must in today’s economic climate, and CM’s consolidated resources and purchasing power can go a long way toward maximizing ROI. CM is adept at allocating resources aligned with a client’s budget as well as recommending cost-effective solutions throughout the entire event planning process.
Stress Reduction
An annual meeting is typically the largest revenue generator of the year, requiring organizations to be all hands on deck. Partnering with a third-party provider like CM can free up time for organizations to focus on the bigger picture while CM takes care of event logistics.
Post-Event Analysis
A quality event management firm understands the importance of a post-event analysis, as pausing to take stock is key to improving future events and making smarter, data-driven decisions for planning. CM can cover the entire process, from gathering feedback throughout the event to supplying a full evaluation after it has wrapped.
Flexibility and Customization
Whether it’s a small private gathering or a large conference, CM has the resources and expertise to scale its services according to a group’s unique needs. And CM understands that not all organizations need every service, which is why á la carte options are on offer as well.