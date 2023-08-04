6 Perks of Partnering with a Third-Party Event Management Firm

As in-person events return to their former high attendance levels, event professionals are feeling the pressure more than ever. Partnering with a third-party event management firm can help alleviate that ever-expanding workload, often with perks that planners may not initially realize.

One such firm is CM Event Solutions (CM), which specializes in planning, organizing, and executing events from start to finish. “At CM, we approach planning and client management from a team perspective, so all the work does not fall solely on a single individual,” said Heather Seasholtz, vice president of operations at CM. “This allows for greater flexibility and idea sharing as well as ensures that deadlines are not missed and timelines stay on track.”

CM’s team of event professionals can easily help fill in the blanks. With more than 250 years of cumulative event experience and an average of 16 years of industry experience, CM staff are well-versed in producing events of all kinds — and more than half boast industry certifications, including CMP, CEM, and DES. Organizations can also consider CM an extension of their own team, with the benefit of access to knowledge and insights that only come from decades of industry experience. Find a preview of what organizations can expect from CM below: