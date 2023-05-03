News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

We get it, you’re busy. So, the Convene editors have curated the latest tips and trends in the world of work for you. Take a look at what caught our eye this past week.
Ode to Joy (at Work)
The ancient Egyptians asked two questions on their deathbed: Did you bring joy? Did you find joy? Quartz at Work looks into how you can infuse more joy into your job with a simple perspective shift.
5 Ways to Future-Proof Your Career in the Age of AI
What can we do personally to stave off the displacement that may happen as a result of AI? Harvard Business Review offers five strategies to future-proof your career in the age of intelligent machines, including honing the skills that machines strive to emulate and developing your personal brand.
‘New Era of Turbulence’: The World Economic Forum Predicts 25 Percent of Jobs Will Change Over the Next Five Years
The fast-growing trends of artificial intelligence, digitization, renewable energy, and supply chain reshoring will bring about a critical shift in the global labor market, according to Forbes. The WEF predicts a “new era of turbulence,” as many workers won’t have the requisite skills to keep up with the changes.
So, You Got a New Boss. Don’t Make These Common Mistakes
Given high quit rates, organizational layoffs, and restructuring, the likelihood of getting a new boss is pretty high. New leaders, particularly CEOs, are always under intense pressure to produce results — and quick. So how do you adjust and thrive? Fast Company offers five strategies for success and happiness after a change in workplace command.