Three Reasons to Set Your Next Unforgettable Meeting in Long Beach

Event planners might say that the hardest part of planning a memorable business event is the planning itself. That’s why for the Long Beach Convention & Visitors Bureau team, creating easy and affordable turnkey experiences for teams is a prime goal. Below are three reasons to invite your team to the LBC for your next eye-popping event:

Smart, Versatile Meeting Venues for Teams of All Sizes

Annual meeting, elegant gala, sporting event, exhibitions, breakout sessions … whatever your event calls for, the breathtaking 400,000-square-foot Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center has a space to serve and inspire your attendees. The Center’s multiple dynamic and stylish venues include three partitioned halls totaling more than 220,000 square feet, two performance theaters and multiple grand ballroom spaces, including the dazzling Pacific Ballroom, a fully customizable event space set within our 46,000-square-foot Long Beach Arena.

Support from Our Award-Winning Services Team

Our Long Beach expert client services team is devoted to assisting event planners with all they need to create a successful event, including digital and print resources, graphic design and photography, media kits and more. We can also help you select from the wide range of unique venues throughout the city and locate trusted area partners to meet the needs of any team’s size or budget.

A Walk Along The Beach You’ll Never Forget and More

One of only three West Coast waterfront downtowns with a convention center, Long Beach blends the excitement and amenities of big and urban with the perpetually sunny trappings of a Pacific beach resort. From high adventure to inviting coastal breweries, restaurants and shopping, the entertainment options for Long Beach meeting attendees is virtually endless.

Contact us today to learn more on elevating your next meeting–and how you can save up to $600,000.