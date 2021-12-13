News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

We get it, you’re busy. So, the Convene editors have curated the latest tips and trends in the world of work for you. Take a look at what caught our eye this past week.
You’re Going to Work a Long Time. Here’s How to Build in Breaks.
Living longer can mean having a longer career, whether by choice or necessity. Stopping and starting isn’t easy, but it might be worth it, suggests The New York Times.
How to Keep Work Notifications From Taking Over Your Life
A lot of us are now working from home some — if not all — of the week. This has definite benefits, unless you really, really enjoy your commute, but it also makes it harder to maintain boundaries between work and everything else, especially when it comes to digital alerts and notifications. WIRED outlines how to adjust the settings inside your apps to make the most of your off-hours.
How to Care Less About Work
As we peer around the corner of the pandemic, authors Charlie Warzel and Anne Helen Petersen for The Atlantic want to talk about what we want to do — and not do — with the rest of our lives.
How Inclusive Design Is Creating More Female-Friendly Offices
While many companies have female leadership goals, not all have realized the role that office design can play. For companies navigating a hybrid future and looking to encourage staff to come into the office, rethinking design elements to cater better to women could entice them to spend more time in the office. Worklife has more.