Webinar: Using Event Media to Drive Revenue for Your Meeting

Join the American Heart Association and Ascend Media for a conversation on event media and how it can drive significant revenue for your meeting. We’ll discuss new media that was created for fully virtual events, and how it can now integrate into onsite meetings, as well as traditional media such as daily newspapers and meeting guides. We’ll also examine how transition plans and expanded reach can drive and protect advertising revenues.

Learning objectives:

1. Create new hybrid products that serve the in-person and online audience equally.

2. Write transition plans for assets to safeguard against future cancellations.

3. Leverage “reach” rather than “attendance” to maintain rates.

EIC Submission Pending

Domain G: Meeting or Event Design

Clock Hours: 1.0