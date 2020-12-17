News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

We get it, you’re busy. So, the Convene editors have curated the latest tips and trends in the world of work for you. Take a look at what caught our eye this past week.
RVs and the Open Road Inspire a New Work-From-Anywhere Generation
Recreational vehicles used to be about disconnecting from technology. Now the pandemic has turned RVs into the ultimate mobile office. Jon Gray, CEO of RV rental company RVShare, shares his insights into how the work-from-anywhere trend will have long-lasting effects with Skift.
Has a Year of Living With Covid-19 Rewired Our Brains?
The pandemic is expected to precipitate a mental health crisis, but perhaps also a chance to approach life with new clarity. The Guardian shares what history can tell us about the effects of living through a pandemic and if this experience will change us forever.
How Foods May Affect Our Sleep
A growing body of research suggests that the foods you eat can affect how well you sleep, and your sleep patterns can affect your dietary choices. The New York Times has ways that you can battle pandemic- and stress-related insomnia this winter, so you can be more alert and productive during the day.
In the New Year, You Should Be Able to Decide Not Only Where You Work, But When
Employers need to recognize that the rhythm of the “workday” changes when employees work from home. Hours are likely to be more asynchronous and staggered. Employees probably are multi-tasking. Forbes outlines what the future of work looks like: where time and place are both flexible.