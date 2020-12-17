Webinar: Convening Leaders 2021: What You Need to Know for a Successful Experience

Complete below to access this content

Login with PCMA Sign Up

Join us as we walk through the Convening Leaders 2021 event model and share with you how you can make the most of your experience. This overview will cover educational programming, networking opportunities and more. This is a must-attend session for those registered for Convening Leaders, but also offers great information for those making the decision to attend.

Register for Convening Leaders 2021 now!

Information

  • Duration: 00:10:12
  • Date: 12/17/2020
  • Speaker:
         
December 17, 2020

Related Posts