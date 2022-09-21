Connection is what meetings are all about. It sparks new ideas, new partnerships, new ways forward. As planners, it’s at the heart of what we do. So how do you encourage something that is sometimes fleeting and often intangible? You set the scene for it. And choosing the right host city can make all the difference.

In Indianapolis, smart city-wide infrastructure planning has made it home to the most connected convention district in the country, boasting 13 hotels and 4,700 rooms all linked together with the Indiana Convention Center by climate-controlled skywalks. When attendees stay on a walkable campus like this, you avoid the scatter effect that happens when hotels are spread across a large area. The result is organic networking between sessions and after hours. These conversations held in hallways, in line for coffee, or over a cocktail at a bar are often the most impactful part of the meeting experience.

There are also plenty of off-site entertainment options that are just as easily accessible for your attendees. The Indiana Convention Center is also connected to Lucas Oil Stadium (home of the NFL’s Indianapolis Colts) by an underground walkway, and Gainbridge Fieldhouse (home of the NBA Pacers and WNBA Fever) by a three-block pedestrian promenade known as Georgia Street, which also offers plenty of options for attendees who want to grab an impromptu bite to eat.

But it’s not just hotels and venues that are walkable in Indy. Attendees will love to get some fresh air as well as a little exercise on the newly expanded Indianapolis Cultural Trail, an 8-mile walking and biking trail that runs right outside the convention center and connects to vibrant neighborhoods such as Mass Ave Cultural Arts District, eclectic Fountain Square, and downtown’s historic Indiana Avenue. It’s also easy to make it a team effort by inviting your group to take in the sites a bit further, with Monument Circle, the Indiana University–Purdue University Indianapolis campus and White River State Park all accessible via the scenic trail.

Creating these opportunities for connection ultimately opens up a greater possibility for the type of chance encounters that result in business deals and new professional relationships. And dynamic, intentionally designed cities like Indianapolis make that easy to do. For planners and, perhaps more importantly, attendees, this is incredibly valuable. After all, when it comes to meetings, connection is everything.

Are you ready to inspire connection and engagement at your next event? The team of meeting experts at Visit Indy is here to help bring your vision to life. For more information, please visit VisitIndy.com/Meet or call 317.262.3000.