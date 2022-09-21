A Fresh Take on Events: New and Upcoming Properties in Greater Lansing

Creating new and engaging experiences for your team is key when it comes to event planning. Perhaps your team’s last conference in Greater Lansing was perfect, and you want to return. But how do you keep things fresh? Here are four Greater Lansing properties, new or just around the corner, sure to excite teams with their eyes on the future:

Available Now

One of downtown Lansing’s newest hotels, is the Courtyard Marriot, just blocks from event hotspots like the Michigan State Capitol’s Heritage Hall, the riverfront Lansing Center, Jackson Field stadium and more. And with 1,689 feet of flexible meeting space, the hotel is always prepared to serve your team’s event needs.

And in East Lansing, one of the newest hotel properties is the Graduate, just steps from the campus of Michigan State University (MSU), one of the city’s prime locations for teams meeting in Greater Lansing. Mixing classic style with touches of campus spirit, this hotel features a rooftop bar with incredible views and more than 6,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting space for groups of up to 380.

New in 2023

Greater Lansing continues to grow and evolve, and new lodging and event options are always around the corner. A new dual-branded AC and Hyatt House hotel structure with 5,000 square feet of meeting space is in the works at the exciting Red Cedar mixed-use development, halfway between the State Capitol and MSU. And the Radisson Hotel Lansing, connected by a pedway over the Grand River to the Lansing Center, will transition in 2023 to an all-new Doubletree Hotel following renovations.

Ready for something new? The Greater Lansing Convention & Visitors Bureau (GLCVB) is on hand to provide teams with complimentary, dedicated support. Contact GLCVB today for help taking your team’s event to the next level.