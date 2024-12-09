Budget Woes Top List of Event Planners’ Biggest Challenges

COSTS

What is your biggest challenge related to costs?

The dramatic increase in AV costs post-pandemic — cited by planners as “astronomical,” “ridiculous,” and “unreasonable” — has led to planners feeling trapped, with little flexibility to use outside vendors due to exclusive agreements. Planners expressed disappointment with venues and hotels that have raised fees while simultaneously cutting services, leading to an increased perception of unfairness and dissatisfaction.

The mentions of “hidden fees,” “resorts tacking on fees,” and “service has dropped drastically” show that planners feel blindsided and let down by the service providers they rely on. Planners said they often discovered hidden or unexpected fees after budgets had been set, leaving them scrambling to cover them.

Inflation is a widespread issue that exacerbates planners’ struggles. Costs are rising faster than revenues or registration fees can keep up, leading to a sense of helplessness.

A common theme of “budgets decreasing, expenses increasing” reflects how planners feel stuck between adhering to tight budgets and meeting high attendee expectations.

Labor costs, particularly union labor and in-house AV contracts, are viewed as excessive, and the lack of flexibility to negotiate better rates leads to resentment. In addition, the consistent rise in labor costs without corresponding service improvements causes planners to feel that they are paying more for less.

Planners also are experiencing immense pressure to meet the high expectations of clients and attendees, even as costs rise and budgets remain static. There is concern that they won’t be able to deliver the quality of experience that attendees have come to expect, reflected in recurring phrases like “keeping the wow factor” and “attendees expect more.”

Planners are carefully examining every aspect of their events, from the number of sessions to printed materials, and making calculated decisions to streamline without compromising too much. They are making cuts — like no longer offering all-day coffee, and scaling back on receptions, dinners, and other social events — to save costs while trying to preserve the core value of the event.

Their responses demonstrate resourcefulness in choosing less-expensive venues and cutting back on décor, and reflect that they are resigned to scaling back on staff, transportation, and accommodations.