How Oak View Group Is Working to Positively Disrupt Events

Author: David McMillin

With more than 10 million annual business event attendees and more than 12 million square feet of exhibition space, Oak View Group’s (OVG) numbers speak volumes. They don’t, however, tell the entire story of how OVG is innovating the inner workings of the events industry.

Although its perennially packed events calendar is a major focus for OVG, its long-term future is also a major priority — specifically, pushing the boundaries of what meetings and events will look like in the future. As OVG works to shatter the status quo, the company is working on initiatives that will reshape the industry.





Setting Goals

OVG’s portfolio of more than 60 convention centers includes a wide range of facilities, but they all have one key attribute in common: a commitment to caring for the planet. The company recently announced a partnership with the Events Industry Council to certify its convention center portfolio according to EIC’s Sustainable Event Standards. It’s a natural extension of the commitment OVG has made for its sports and entertainment venues, including Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena, the world’s first-ever zero-carbon-certified sports venue, and Co-Op Live, which recently opened in Manchester, England, as Europe’s most sustainable arena.

“Sustainability is a company-wide focus, but we know it can look different for every location,” said Kristen Fulmer, OVG’s head of sustainability. “For older convention centers, it might be challenging to implement certain solutions due to constraints such as existing infrastructure. Instead, they could consider their energy procurement policies or the option to eliminate single-use plastics. We also want to give the people on site a chance to pursue what they’re passionate about to drive an impact for their local community.”

That impact is already being felt: The Miami Beach Convention Center and Chicago’s McCormick Place — two OVG-managed properties — recently received the EIC’s Silver Level Certification for Sustainable Event Standards.

Next-Gen Industry

In addition to ensuring a brighter future for the planet, OVG is charting a course to welcome future leaders to the industry with its Ascend program, which connects traditionally underrepresented groups with mentors and career coaching with a focus on the events industry.

“We visited more than 12 historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) to connect with directors of career services and deans of various academic departments to hear what their students really need,” said Debonair Oates-Primus, Ph.D., vice president, diversity, equity and inclusion at OVG.

Oates-Primus has been particularly focused on creating networking opportunities for first-generation college students in order for them to gain social capital as well as developing career-focused workshops and webinars. Additionally, OVG will connect every student in the program with a mentor from within the company. Practical work experience is part of the program, too: In mid-December, the company will host 25 students at Baltimore’s CFG Bank Arena to work on production for Nick Cannon’s Wild ’N Out Live Tour.

“We know OVG is the company of these students’ dreams,” said Oates-Primus. “They just don’t know it yet. They’ll get to work at an event they know and love to understand the exciting possibilities in this industry.”

