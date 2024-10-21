Event Organizers Double Down on Sustainability

According to our soon-to-be-published annual Meetings Market Survey, three out of five planners are including sustainability requirements in their RFPs, in addition to bolstering other efforts to check their events’ carbon footprint.

Author: Michelle Russell

There was a backlash against ESG investment and climate change regulation in the U.S. last year, “with similar examples of watering down or postponement of sustainability-related regulation in some parts of Europe,” according to the most recent issue of Arthur D. Little’s Prism magazine, which is devoted entirely to sustainability.

Despite this, Prism notes, evidence on the business side “suggests a continued, and indeed increased, commitment to sustainability as it becomes more central to business strategy.”

And so it seems with the business events industry, if the results of our latest Meetings Market Survey, to be published in our upcoming November forecast issue, are any indication. While a number of industry studies indicate that sustainability efforts have been pushed down the list of priorities among organizers as they struggle with the more pressing demands of smaller staffs, rising costs, and flat budgets, event professionals who responded to our survey said otherwise.

Nearly double — 60 percent vs. 31 percent in last year’s survey — are including sustainability requirements in their RFPs. One could argue that planners are relegating environmental responsibility to their suppliers, but another data point shows that they also are holding themselves accountable for their footprint: 42 percent have increased sustainability reporting internally and/or to attendees vs. 27 percent last year. And 5 percent more planners have created an internal sustainability policy than last year — one third vs. 28 percent.

Below find a sneak peek at these and other sustainability practices event organizers said they have adopted over the last year. Look for the full results of Convene’s Meetings Market Survey in the coming weeks.

