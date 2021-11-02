As Travelers Adjust to a ‘New Normal,’ Groups360 Focuses On a Positive Attendee Experience

Let’s face it, times have changed and there’s no going back to what we deemed comfortable. This “new normal” — how we live, how we travel, even how we eat out — is a whole new experience for everyone. The travel industry is rapidly on the mend, too, and many in-person meetings and gatherings are starting to get back to a consistent flow.

For Groups360, the leading online marketplace for meetings and events based in Nashville, success hinges on attendees’ overall travel experience, starting with how guests feel from start to finish: from the plug-and-play ease of making reservations; the comfort in knowing that travel safety is prioritized; on-queue hotel reception; the quality of event content; and the pleasure of social activities.

Particularly now as we navigate a virtual working existence, communication ahead of an all-important event cannot be overlooked, and sets the stage for an on-property experience, and the critical post-event follow-up.

When the world as we knew it shut down almost without notice, businesses across spectrum lines strategically crossed their t’s and dotted their i’s — with signs of social distancing and messages of cleanliness. Now such measures are an expectation — as the travel marketplace knows first hand that business depends on travelers’ comfort to travel and attend large gatherings.

And while it bears repeating that things like trust and loyalty are strong tent poles in the travel and meetings sectors, travelers will tell you time and time again that it comes down to the overall experience first, which is a key determinant of long-term partnerships.

It’s Groups360 founders David Kloeppel and Kemp Gallineau’s challenge to the industry — that a successful attendee experience reaps long-term dividends for meeting stakeholders, hotels and planners alike.

