Philadelphia Events Program Connects Planners with Top Health Safety Advisors

As one of the top U.S. life sciences and medical meeting destinations, Philadelphia is continuously focused on helping planners host memorable and safe business events.

That’s why, in response to COVID-19 and addressing new needs of customers, the Philadelphia Convention and Visitors Bureau (PHLCVB) has partnered with leading health safety expert Dr. David Nash, dean emeritus of the Jefferson College of Population Health, as chief health advisor. With PHLCVB, Nash analyzes public health and safety reports, reviews public health guidelines, and provides recommendations for planners. In 2021, Meetings Today named Nash a meeting trendsetter for his work on COVID-19, vaccine safety and the pandemic’s impact on the industry. Nash also works closely with PHLCVB’s health advisors and nursing leadership committees—both comprised of experts from the world-renowned Philadelphia medical and scientific community.

“We felt the need to partner with someone in the local health care industry that could serve as an external voice to our customers,” says Maria Grasso, PHLCVB Senior Vice President, Convention Division.

With its commitment to science, a six-block downtown convention center and numerous award-winning hotels, restaurants and attractions, Philadelphia presents the ideal, walkable meeting location. Leading hotel brands—including five new properties and two recent renovations—range from luxurious to economical and offer over 14,000 rooms within walking distance. Plus, if you’re on a budget—lodging costs an average 20-30% less than in New York, Boston or Washington, D.C.

Redfin calls Philadelphia the fourth most walkable large U.S. city, a plus for visiting its unique historic locations, museums, and outdoor venues. And for day trips, Philadelphia is within driving distance to several major metro areas. It’s no surprise why, in 2021, the city makes Condé Nast Traveler’s Gold List of just eight of the world’s top destinations.

