We are planning to have our event in person with on-demand virtually after the fact. If things get bad — way worse than they are now — we may regroup and re-evaluate. However, even if we do not present the full-on meeting in person, we will still have some part of it in person because face to face is so important.”

Ada Phillips, CMP, American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery

