Each day at CL22, we’ll be asking a handful of participants to respond to a question to get a better sense of what’s on attendees’ minds as they meet in person this week. On Tuesday, we asked two questions, “Are you still wrestling over the format (physical/virtual/hybrid) for your 2022 events?” and “What is a key takeaway from Convening Leaders 2022?”
Are you still wrestling over the format (physical/virtual/hybrid) for your 2022 events?
We are planning to have our event in person with on-demand virtually after the fact. If things get bad — way worse than they are now — we may regroup and re-evaluate. However, even if we do not present the full-on meeting in person, we will still have some part of it in person because face to face is so important.”
Ada Phillips, CMP, American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery
We have over 200 meetings a year. We will stay the course and continue to provide a mix of physical and virtual. But our primary goal is to ‘bring all meetings back.’”
We actually work with clients in putting on their events. We produced 36 events in 12 months last year. Looking forward, I believe every event will be both physical and virtual.”
We are going full-steam ahead live and in person. We have expanded our business model to include virtual.”
What is a key takeaway from Convening Leaders 2022?
Actually, the best and most inspiring part of Convening Leaders has been meeting younger planners. They are so welcoming and eager to learn from me. I am a chapter director of volunteers, so I encouraged them to get involved.”
I am really interested in force majeure. I didn’t actually go to the session, but this morning we had an impromptu networking meeting and discussed everyone’s ideas about it. That is the best part of Convening Leaders: The impromptu networking on ideas is the best.”
I just went to a very good session on making events more accessible for all attendees. I am very interested in what can be done for meetings in the spirit of inclusion and diversity.”
This is from the session right before lunch today with Wanijuka ‘Wawa’ Gatheru: We can all do something to make the world a better place.”
Very inspired about the next generation and doing everything we can to make it better for the younger planners. Looking forward to events in which we use all five senses rather than two dimensions of only on-screen meetings. Face to face is so essential for business and learning.”