What They’re Saying About Convening Leaders 2022 — Day 3

Oftentimes when we talk about [taking] meaningful action, we’re talking about pushing our brands and our companies and our organizations onto people — how can we push it and make it relevant to them? … When you have a purpose that is so fundamental and people recognize it, they will come and they will, in fact, advocate for you. And that’s how you do it: You try to get others to advocate on your behalf in an authentic way. And that’s why communities are important, cohorts are important, and aligning with people’s personal interests is important.”

Alain Sylvain (above), CEO of SYLVAIN, a strategy and design consultancy, in the session “Post-Purpose: Go Beyond Statements to Discover the Power of Obsession”