What They’re Saying About Convening Leaders 2022 — Day 3

Tuesday’s Main Stage speakers Mateo Salvatto and Wanijuka “Wawa” Gatheru wowed CL22 attendees with their desire to change the world for the better. The rest of the day and night brought thought-provoking sessions, lively activations, active chat rooms and social media channels, and a rocking rooftop reception at Drai’s Nightclub in The Cromwell. Here’s a sample.
What’s your definition of changing the world, and when do you start?”
Online attendees had high praise for Salvatto and Wanjiku “Wawa” Gatheru:
‘Anyone can change the world,’ ya’ll, we manage thousands of people at events. We can make an impact.”
‘Society as a whole wins with inclusion.’ Love this.”
Love Gen Z’s confidence, too — PCMA is great at ID’ing younger speakers who appear very secure in their strengths and passions.”
Feeling psychological safety is a requisite to have speak-up cultures, to have these environments where we can have the truthful conversations that allow relationships to grow. And if you have a conversation about business and you don’t talk about relationships or people, I have news for you: You don’t understand business. For those who say, ‘Oh, it’s not personal, it’s business’ — no. Business is personal.”
Oftentimes when we talk about [taking] meaningful action, we’re talking about pushing our brands and our companies and our organizations onto people — how can we push it and make it relevant to them? … When you have a purpose that is so fundamental and people recognize it, they will come and they will, in fact, advocate for you. And that’s how you do it: You try to get others to advocate on your behalf in an authentic way. And that’s why communities are important, cohorts are important, and aligning with people’s personal interests is important.”
I really do believe that emotional design is the foundation of experience design. And if you don’t know about emotional design, go on Google and look it up.”
One of the biggest things trending in the DEI space is burnout … sometimes organizations jump into something so big and outside their scope, they run out of energy. Think about the things that you are already doing from the lens of diversity and inclusion. [Ask] what is your zone of genius?”
