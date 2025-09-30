Anita Carlyle | PCMA Member Spotlight

How has your career developed as a result of being a PCMA member?

I was on the Canadian Board for several years and gained great leadership skills and friendships!

Why would you tell others it’s important to be involved in PCMA?

Our industy is so large, but small at the same time. Its great to have local connections to turn to for advice and friendship.

What do you like to do in your free time?

As a true Canadian, I love to spend our summers at the cottage; being outside and boating. During our cold summers, I head south to find any warm beach!

Tell us a little bit more about your sustainability journey at your events…

These are MCC Stated goals and how we govern our strategic planning with a sustainable lense:

Creating Positive Impact through Sustainable Event Practices

At MCC, we are deeply committed to sustainability, integrating environmentally responsible practices into every aspect of our event planning and business operations. Our sustainability policy prioritizes reducing our carbon footprint, conserving resources, and minimizing waste through comprehensive strategies. Internally, we utilize energy-efficient equipment, minimize paper use through digitalization, and engage in waste reduction and recycling programs. By supporting local businesses, donating unused materials, and collaborating with ethical suppliers, we aim to create a positive impact on the environment and the communities we serve, continuously monitoring our efforts to ensure ongoing improvement.

As standard practice at our events, we have implemented the initiatives including but not limited to:

Design and Planning . We analyze designs to reduce footprints, create legacy, and offer sustainable options. Our goal is to ensure sustainability is integrated from the outset, fostering long-term benefits.

. We analyze designs to reduce footprints, create legacy, and offer sustainable options. Our goal is to ensure sustainability is integrated from the outset, fostering long-term benefits. Transportation . We source energy-efficient transportation, avoid idling, and use digital signage to reduce emissions and minimize environmental impact from transport.

. We source energy-efficient transportation, avoid idling, and use digital signage to reduce emissions and minimize environmental impact from transport. Local Sourcing . We work to develop gifting programs and menus with local products, makers, and artisans. By sourcing locally, we impact local economies and reduces the carbon footprint associated with long-distance shipping.

. We work to develop gifting programs and menus with local products, makers, and artisans. By sourcing locally, we impact local economies and reduces the carbon footprint associated with long-distance shipping. Sustainable Product Use, Material Sourcing and Circular Practices . Through the use of sustainable products for event elements, such as local tours and experiences, we believe we can enhance the sustainability offering of the overall event experience. We also source recyclable materials; reduce/recycle signage and event collateral; and donate items for community reuse. The goal is to reduce waste sent to landfills and support local communities through donations.

. Through the use of sustainable products for event elements, such as local tours and experiences, we believe we can enhance the sustainability offering of the overall event experience. We also source recyclable materials; reduce/recycle signage and event collateral; and donate items for community reuse. The goal is to reduce waste sent to landfills and support local communities through donations. Thoughtful Menu Design & Food Donations . We also strive to design event menus that reduce our carbon footprint; supports local culinary communities; showcase local products, highlight talent from marginalized communities; and increase food security in the community.

. We also strive to design event menus that reduce our carbon footprint; supports local culinary communities; showcase local products, highlight talent from marginalized communities; and increase food security in the community. Venue Selection . We seek to work with LEED-certified, Passive House-certified or other certified sustainable venues. Where possible, we work with vendors that leverage renewable energy sources (such as solar panels or wind energy) or use water-saving technology (such as low-flow fixtures and grey-water recycling). We seek venues with high environmental standards.

. We seek to work with LEED-certified, Passive House-certified or other certified sustainable venues. Where possible, we work with vendors that leverage renewable energy sources (such as solar panels or wind energy) or use water-saving technology (such as low-flow fixtures and grey-water recycling). We seek venues with high environmental standards. CSR Activities. We organize CSR activities that give back to the community. Engaged participants will have meaningful actions that benefit the community through this work.

We organize CSR activities that give back to the community. Engaged participants will have meaningful actions that benefit the community through this work. Digital Transition . We continue to increase the use of digital tools for event management, such as apps for schedules and maps, to reduce printed materials. By applying AI governance and ethics, we ensure the move to digitization is sustainable.

. We continue to increase the use of digital tools for event management, such as apps for schedules and maps, to reduce printed materials. By applying AI governance and ethics, we ensure the move to digitization is sustainable. Carbon Offsetting . Where available, we invest in certified carbon offset projects to neutralize emissions.

. Where available, we invest in certified carbon offset projects to neutralize emissions. Education and Awareness. We educate attendees on sustainability practices to encourage their participation.

We educate attendees on sustainability practices to encourage their participation. Sustainable Partnerships & Associations. We partner with sustainability-focused organizations and experts to continually improve practices. This ensures access to the latest sustainability innovations and best practices.

We build on these initiatives and practices on an on-going basis to be a responsible industry partner in event sustainability.

What has been your favorite initiative implemented?

A project we executed earlier this year:

The client required that we create festival flags and bunting that was branded to the event. We opted to make both because we could source fabric that not only was a Pantone match, but also was a natural fiber. We then worked with a group of Ukrainian immigrants who are not able to work in Canada due to having small children. We employed them and provided space so that they could make the items. However, when we planned what the items would look like, we cut them so that they would make something after we dismantled the event items. We also opted not to sew the edges so that when we dismantled, we would not have thread waste. So not only did we create something for the event, but we had materials so that the sewers would have inventory to make other things like blankets or bags or even clothing. For anything that they did not want to use themselves, we worked with a vendor to sell the items on their behalf, thereby providing them with additional income after the event.

What has been your biggest challenge with sustainability and how have you overcome it?

The biggest Challenge is to have clients accept changes to “what is always done”. We still have clients who ask for items that are not sustainable. One example is balloons. People ask for arches and centerpieces made of balloons, largely because they are inexpensive. However, balloons, even ones that they say are biodegradable are horrible for the environment and frankly, unless it is for a baby shower or children’s party, does not elevate any corporate event.

We recently had a client who insisted on lining a gala entrance with helium filled latex balloons. However, when one of the first guests arrived, she informed us that she had a serious latex allergy (airborne as well) and would have to leave the event. As she was an award winner we had to remove over $10K worth of balloons and run air conditioner fans to purify the air. Most balloons are made from:

Latex (natural but often treated with preservatives that slow decomposition) Mylar or foil (plastic-coated metal, not biodegradable at all) They conduct electricity, posing a fire hazard if they hit power lines. Both often end up in oceans, harming marine life.

Another item we try to discourage are conference/event specific t-shirts. These t-shirts are usually produced overseas in unsafe factories and end up in the landfill after being worn for a very short period of time.