Looking Ahead: The Bold Vision for Luxury Meetings at Marina Bay Sands

Author: David McMillin

When most people think of Singapore, there’s a good chance they think of the iconic three towers of Marina Bay Sands that symbolize the country’s vision to consistently strive for greater heights. By 2031, those three towers will have some new company: a new development that aims to redefine industry standards and push boundaries in the realms of luxury tourism, hospitality, and entertainment.





A groundbreaking took place in July for the new development, which represents an $8-billion investment from Marina Bay Sands’ parent company, Las Vegas Sands. As meeting planners look for a venue that will immediately appeal to their audiences, a new 570-suite luxury hotel tower, capped by a 76,000-square-foot Skyloop with a host of experiences, makes the decision to attend easy. An upper Skyloop comes equipped with private cabanas, infinity-edge pools, and a cantilevered terrace for wellness events, while the lower Skyloop will interweave several points of public access, including 300 feet of walking pathways and an observatory that offers expansive views towards Gardens by the Bay and the Singapore Straits.

Meeting planners will be able to explore new possibilities for group experiences at the adjacent podium, which serves as a bustling hotspot for business, entertainment, and cultural exchange. Housed within it is a 15,000-seat arena and approximately 200,000 square feet of premium meeting spaces.

A Record-Breaking Year — and a Chance to Explore New Attendee Engagement Tools

Marina Bay Sands Expo & Convention Centre had a record-breaking 2024 with over 2,200 events which drew more than 1.2 million attendees. As the venue continues to set new records, it is committed to paving the way forward to the next generation of innovation and introducing attendees to new opportunities that make meetings more meaningful.

That commitment was on display at the recent Marina Bay Sands Autumn Showcase in early September, which gave its top 500 clients a preview of the expanding portfolio of engagement tools at the venue, ranging from hospitality technologies to imaginative culinary concepts.

A new metaverse platform, developed in partnership with The Doodle People, enables clients to share content and delegates to interact with one another in avatar form alongside embarking on quests through gamification features, while a new Marina Bay Civic Immersion Trail gives attendees a chance to discover more of the precinct’s rich history and leadership of Singapore’s founding fathers, enabling delegates to pick up valuable skills for their own business.

To learn more about the current 1.3-million-square-feet of space at the Marina Bay Sands Expo & Convention Centre and get a deeper look at what the expansion plans mean for your meeting, visit MarinaBaySands.com/expo-and-convention.html.