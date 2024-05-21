This year, PCMA’s 20 in Their Twenties program honors exceptional young leaders in the business events industry. Class of 2024 member Alison Melvin, Conference & Convention Account Executive at The Classic Center, talks about the rising prices of goods and services within the events industry, and offers planners ideas to help curb those costs.

What made you choose the events industry as a career?

I began working in hospitality at the age of 16 and found I have a real passion for working with others. I have always had an interest in working hand in hand with a team to achieve a greater goal and that’s exactly what the event industry does. Large conventions and conferences wouldn’t be possible without the support of a team. I have chosen the events industry because there are endless growth opportunities and it is so rewarding to see the lasting impact each event can make on both the attendees and the surrounding city.

What is an opportunity and/or challenge you see on the horizon for event professionals?

In the ever-changing events industry, rising costs for goods and services, such as travel, food, and beverages, have the potential to slow down business. For opportunities to gain control of costs, consider negotiating pricing, finding new alternative suppliers, and reducing expenses in other areas. Increasing registration fees and exploring venues outside of Tier 1 cities also can help keep expenses under control. It’s important to stay flexible and proactive to deliver high-quality events that meet clients’ needs.

Where do you see yourself in five years?

I hope to take on more responsibilities in the events industry. Specifically, I aim to become a department head for a convention center. To achieve this goal, I plan to work hard and gain as much experience as possible in various roles within the industry. I will seek out opportunities to attend industry events and network with like-minded professionals who can offer support and guidance. Additionally, I will continue to develop my leadership skills and build strong working relationships with colleagues and clients. Ultimately, I am committed to doing whatever it takes to achieve my career goals and make a positive impact in the events industry.